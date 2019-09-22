Advertisement in regional papers will help build Telangana's image, says IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with Congress leaders, who had criticised the government for taking out advertisements in newspapers published outside Telangana, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said such an initiative would be helpful for the promotion of the state.

During the debate on Information and Public Relation (I&PR) demand in the Assembly on Saturday, Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu claimed that the government had, instead of implementing welfare schemes for journalists, was spending huge amounts on advertisements in regional language newspapers.



Rama Rao, while listing out welfare programmes taken up for journalists, said that giving advertisements in other States would help Telangana attract investments.



“Through these advertisements, Telangana will be known across the country as a progressive state. It will improve the image of the state and help attract investors,” he said. He advised Sridhar Babu to not look at the matter with a “negative perspective”.

No plans to shift High Court:

Meanwhile, Law Minister A Indra Karan Reddy, in a reply to the demand on Administration of Justice, said that there was no proposal with the state government to shift the High Court from its present location.



AIMIM member Kausar Moinuddin said that the police commissionerate and the municipal commissioner’s office had already been moved out of the Old City.



He requested the government to let the HC remain at its current location. The minister said there was no GO or written instructions to shift the HC.