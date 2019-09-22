BJP will emerge as alternative to TRS in Telangana next polls: Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Petroleum and Gas Dharmendra Pradhan claimed that the people of Telangana were starting to favour BJP. He said the party would be an alternative to TRS in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking to newsmen along with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and BJP State unit chief K Laxman here on Saturday, Pradhan said, “We have secured four MP seats and got about 20 pc of the votes in the Lok Sabha polls. This is an indication that the people of Telangana are leaning towards BJP. Similar trends have been noted in West Bengal and Odisha too, where we have captured 18 and eight seats respectively. There is no doubt that the party is growing and establishing itself as an alternative force in Telangana,” he said.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for refusing to implement Central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in the State, Pradhan said, “He (Rao) is denying the benefits of these schemes to the people of Telangana. We had expected KCR to adhere to the cooperative federal system and work in coordination with Prime Minister in implementing Central schemes. But, he chose against it.”



He said refusal to implement Central schemes was great injustice to the people of Telangana.