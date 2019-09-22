Expedite probe into Hajipur rape case: V Hanumanth Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumanth Rao on Saturday demanded the State government to expedite the Hajipur rape and murder case.

Hanumanth Rao said that six months have passed but the government has not constituted fast track court.

“I want the government to constitute fast track court and ensure that the culprit gets maximum punishment,” he said adding that the government must help families of the victims financially.