Heavy rain likely in Telangana in next five days

The overall monsoon rainfall in Telangana as on September 21 was 725.4 mm as against the normal 714.6 mm. 

Published: 22nd September 2019 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Mancherial, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, Bhupalpally, Siddipet, Warangal(Urban and Rural), Mulugu, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet and Nalgonda on Sunday and the following four days too.

On Saturday, few parts of the State experienced rains, with Mahbubabad recording highest rainfall of 74.5 mm. The overall monsoon rainfall in the State as on Saturday was 725.4 mm as against the normal 714.6 mm. 

Telangana Rains
