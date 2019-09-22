Seat belt saves Telangana Parigi MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Parigi MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy, who met with an accident on Friday night, sustained only a minor injury in the leg, primarily because he wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.



His driver and gunman, who were the car with him, were also unhurt. Meanwhile, the two weapons that the MLA’s gunman was carrying went missing after the accident.

They were soon found during a search at the spot. Mahesh Reddy was on his way to Hyderabad on Friday night when his vehicle collided with another vehicle in Chevella town.