Telangana Assembly passes Municipalities Bill unanimously, without discussion

Telangana Assembly

Telangana Assembly (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Municipalities Bill, 2019 and the Telangana Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2019 were passed unanimously without any debate or discussion in the state Assembly on Saturday.

As there were no Opposition members to raise objections, the Bill was put to vote and Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy declared passed both the Bills. 

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, while explaining the contents of the Municipalities Bill, said provisions in the existing Acts had become redundant. He said that currently, technology was not being used at an optimum level for the convenience of the citizens.

Meanwhile, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy advised Congress members that it was their duty to follow the agenda in the House. Congress member D Sridhar Babu said the government adopted the new Bill, when the Congress members went outside the House to address a press conference.

Chief Whip D Vinaya Bhaskar, however, said that had duly alerted all floor leaders about business in the House.

The Telangana Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was also passed by the Assembly by amending the sections 5,9,16 and 17 of the Telangana Civil Courts Act, 1972 as recommended by the High Court.

Minister for Law and Justice, A Indrakaran Reddy said that due to the enhancement of market value of immovable properties and in view of lesser jurisdiction of a junior judge’s court, a litigant has to approach either senior civil judge courts or district courts, causing great hardship to them.

Hence it was necessary to amend the Act of 1972.

