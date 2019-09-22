Telangana Congress leader Jeevan Reddy wants release of subsidy amount

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy wrote to State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar to immediately release the subsidy amounts, under the subvention scheme, to farmers.



He said the four per cent subsidy and pending amount of the long and short term farm loan interest subsidy be released as soon as possible.

Reddy on Thursday wrote a letter, urging Kumar to take steps to release the subsidy amount under the subvention scheme for farmers.



“Of the seven per cent interest charged on farm loans, the Centre bears three per cent as subsidy and four per cent is paid by the state. However, the PACS are collecting the four per cent interest from farmers as the state has not yet released the required amount,” he said.