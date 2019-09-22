Telangana government to launch exclusive portal for sale of movie tickets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An exclusive portal for the sale of movie tickets will soon be launched by the state government under the supervision of the State Film Development Corporation (FDC). Private online ticket sellers will now be routed via the FDC site.

The move will have two benefits: the black market sale of tickets will be averted and the government will receive GST directly without evasion.

In an informal chat with the media at the Assembly on Saturday, Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the government would take control of the sale of online tickets.



He said that certain private online portals were not showing the actual accounts for the sale of tickets and were not paying GST dues to the state.



“Once the FDC portal gets launched, all the private online movie ticket sites would be compulsorily routed through the FDC site. This will give no scope for the evasion of GST,” the minister said.

The Centre government has also directed all state governments to start the online sale of movie tickets under the aegis of government bodies like the FDC.