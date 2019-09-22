Telangana High Court sends notice to state government on consumer forum posts 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court issued notices to the state government to respond to the PIL filed complaining about not appointing women members to the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and also other members to the state and district consumer forums.

The bench passed this order recently in a PIL filed by the Karimnagar Consumers Council, represented by its president N Srinivas, with a plea to direct the authorities concerned to forthwith appoint woman members to the Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and members to all the 12 district consumer forums.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that about 3,000 cases were pending before the state commission and the litigants pleas were unresolved due to non-appointment of woman member and other members to the commission.



After constitution of Telangana State Commission, only president and a male member were appointed and no woman member was appointed till date. Even the male member has not been attending the commission since last two months due to ill-health.



At present, there was heavy burden on the president to dispose off the cases, he noted.