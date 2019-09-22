Telangana is haven for numerous art forms, says Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel heaped praises on Telangana on Saturday, calling it a haven for numerous dazzling art forms.



He was speaking at the KSL gardens in Karimnagar, on the second day of Telangana Vaibhavam Art and Culture programmes organised by Pragna Bharati, a prominent think-tank based in Telangana.



The minister was the chief guest for the event.

The event was held with an aim of communicating the essence of Telangana culture, art and tradition to the younger generation today.



On the occasion, the Union minister said that he was surprised to see the architectural marvel displayed in various places across the state. He also appreciated the literary doyens of the state, who have contributed significantly to the country’s cultural heritage through their words.



Promising the people that he would take initiative in ensuring that Telangana achieves further glory, he said: “The country’s culture can be protected only by conserving our traditions, our historians and literary stalwarts.”



The minister along with BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar unveiled a book titled ‘Niyantha Nizam’, penned by one Kasireddy Venkat Reddy.