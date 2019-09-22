Home States Telangana

Will process Kalyana Lakshmi amounts soon: Telangana minister Gangula Kamalakar

Kalyana Lakshmi payments to the eligible beneficiaries could not be released during the past six months due to successive elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar on Saturday said that payments relating to the Kalyana Lakhsmi/Shaadi Mubarak schemes, aimed to provide financial assistance to poor families during a girl’s wedding, which have been pending since March 2019, would be cleared within 10-15 days. 

“Kalyana Lakshmi payments to the eligible beneficiaries could not be released during the past six months due to successive elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha. The amount would be released over the next few days as the government has made budgetary allocations of Rs 700 crore in the Budget that was passed in the Assembly a few days ago,” said Kamalakar.

Replying to a few TRS MLAs, Kamalakar also said that as many as 5,32,451 beneficiaries belonging to the SC, ST, BC, EBC and minority communities had benefited by the scheme in the last five years. 
Etala on hearse services

Health Minister Etala Rajender, meanwhile, informed the Assembly that through the hearse and ambulance service, bodies of people who died during treatment at government hospitals were transported to their home towns for free.

Replying to a question raised by TRS MLAs, Rajender said, “There are nearly 50 vehicles that in service across the state.”

