CM KCR should be made ambassador of lies: Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State unit chief K Laxman on Sunday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of lying about all the schemes and programmes undertaken by his government in the State Assembly. “KCR should be made the ‘Ambassador of lies’. No one can lie like him. In order to hide his failures and irregularities, he misled the entire House with false claims. KCR is ‘Appula Appa Rao’. He starts looking for loans as soon as he wakes up so that he could get his commission,” he alleged.

Speaking to media persons at the BJP party office, Laxman stated that the chief minister had destroyed the financial discipline of the State with unnecessary loans. According to him, by March 2020, the State would be in a debt of `2.3 lakh crore, and about 17 per cent of the Budget would go into paying the interest of the loans taken by the State. He further criticised the government for putting the blame of the financial crisis in the State on the Centre.