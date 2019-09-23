KCR and Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss linking of Godavari with Krishna river

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh - K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy - will meet here on Monday to discuss the strategy to link the Godavari with Krishna river.

This is the second meeting between the two chief ministers. During the first meeting between them on June 28, both the CMs have in-principle decided to tap Godavari waters to Krishna to help farmers in Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Rayalaseema region in both the Telugu states. According to sources, both the Chief Ministers were expected to finalise the route for diversion of Godavari waters to Krishna at Monday’s meeting.

Chandrasekhar Rao recently hinted that the Godavari water would be diverted from Dummugudem to Nagarjuna Sagar so that the waters would touch the toes of Srisailam.

Meanwhile, Telangana Irrigation officials prepared three proposals for diversion of Godavari waters. Water will be diverted from Tupakulagudem (Rampur) to Laknavaram. From there water will be diverted to Kakatiya Canal and from there to Musi river. From Musi water will be diverted to NSP via Udayasamudram.

The second proposal was to divert Godavari water from Bhadrachalam to Munnair. For this, a barrage will be constructed on Munnair. From this barrage, water will be diverted to Sagar via Palair.

The third proposal was to divert Godavari waters from Polavaram right canal to Pulichintala. From Pulichintala water would be diverted to NSP and to Srisailam. The AP engineers too would come with their proposals. Both the Chief Ministers would consider wildlife and environmental issues and may go for cost effective plan, sources said. The initial proposal was to divert two tmcft water from Godavari to Nagarjuna Sagar or Srisailam, the two major projects on Krishna river.