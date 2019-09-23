Home States Telangana

Swamy Govindhananda Saraswathi claims Supreme Court's verdict on Ram Mandir will be favourable

Speaking about the case pending in the Supreme Court, he claimed that people have been misleading the apex court.

Published: 23rd September 2019

Swamy Govindhananda Saraswathi

Swamy Govindhananda Saraswathi in Hyderabad (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Calling the highly-disputed territory in Ayodhya ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’, Swamy Govindhananda Saraswathi, the spokesperson of Ram Mandir Punarudharana Samithi, claimed on Sunday that the Supreme Court verdict would be in their favour. He further declared that Babar the first emperor of the Mughal dynasty had never even been to Ayodhya.

“Nowhere in the Baburnama is it mentioned that Babar visited Ayodhya and constructed a mosque. But the Ram Mandir was there from the ancient times,” he said.

Speaking about the case pending in the Supreme Court, he claimed that people have been misleading the apex court. “The court has understood the issue properly now. We are confident that the decision will come in our favour, and then we will construct a Ram Mandir by setting up a trust,” he said. He demanded the Union government to repeal restrictions in Ayodhya and allow Hindus to offer puja.

