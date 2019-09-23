Telangana CM KCR clarifies no orders from Centre on NRC to AIMIM members

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday clarified in the Assembly that the State government has not received any orders pertaining to National Register of Citizens (NRC) from the Centre.

Clarifying the issue raised by MIM members during the Appropriation Bill 2019 on the last day of the Assembly session, the Chief Minister said that the State government has not received any orders on NRC from the Centre.

Rao has also reiterated of providing 12 per cent reservation to Muslims in education and employment in the State. If needed we will once again pass a resolution in the House for providing reservations to Muslims and will send to the Centre for their consent including taking an all-party delegation to Delhi, he said.

Speaking on Appropriation Bill, MIM member Mozham Khan expressed concern over NRC and proposed detention centres. He said the Union Home Ministry is understood to have issued directions to take up house-to-house enumeration across the country except Assam for collecting information relating to all persons who are residing within the jurisdiction of Local Registrar between April 1, 2020-September 30, 2020.

He also stated that the Centre has asked State governments to open detention centres for lodging those identified as illegal immigrants. ‘‘I would like to know whether such instructions have been received. What are the measures being taken by the Telangana government to instill confidence among the lawful citizens of the State that they have nothing to fear from the so-called updating of the NRC,’’ he asked.

Khan further said the Finance Minister did not table a statement of fiscal policy in the State Legislature while presenting the budget.