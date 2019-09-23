TikTok craze led to man drowning in Kappalvagu check dam?

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: It has come to light that the 22-year-old man, who drowned in the Kappalvagu check dam in Nizamabad three days ago, may have lost his life to the desire for more followers on TikTok.

Indrapuri Dinesh, along with his two friends Gangachalam and Manoj Goud, had gone to see the Kappalvagu stream in Gonugoppula village. The trio reportedly started making TikTok videos. As Gangachalam and Goud shot the video, Dinesh performed to a Telugu song. Within minutes, all three ended up slipping into the water.