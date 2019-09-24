Home States Telangana

Advocates’ plea to Telangana Chief Justice on judges’ appointment

In this regard, a delegation made a representation to the CJ requesting him to consider advocates from the said communities for elevation as judges.

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Members of the Advocates for Social Justice of Telangana State on Monday urged High Court Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan to consider the names of the advocates belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority communities in the appointment of judges.

In this regard, a delegation made a representation to the CJ requesting him to consider advocates from the said communities for elevation as judges. Elsewhere, the members of Telangana Advocates’ JAC (Independent) took out a rally from the High Court main gate to Madina circle demanding amendment to Section 41(A) CrPC, providing a stipend of Rs 10,000 to junior advocates and house sites to eligible advocates.

