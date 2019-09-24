Home States Telangana

All ‘action’ at village in KCR’s constituency

People of Srigiripally in Gajwel segment unite to transform their village as part of State govt’s 30-day action plan

Published: 24th September 2019 03:48 AM

An earthmover clears debris after the demolition of a house in Srigiripally

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao government’s 30-day action plan programme, which aims to “transform” villages in the State, seems to have been received well by the people, especially by those living in Gajwel — the segment Rao represents in the Assembly. The plan, which will be implemented during the month of September, is expected to solve problems and improve living conditions in villages.

For long, the sight of garbage and debris has been all too common in many villages in the region. However, today, with the active participation of the people, a lot is changing. Srigiripally village, located 10 km from the constituency headquarters, is perhaps the best example of this ongoing transformation process. Express saw villagers clearing garbage from their houses and neighbourhoods. Some were clearing weeds, while others were cleaning the place.

NREGS workers were uprooting the many thorn bushes that dotted the landscape. Village sarpanch Ch Chandramohan and other officials were on the field, overseeing the clearance of debris formed after the many dilapidated structures in the town were razed. They had identified around 35 old houses or structures which would be brought down. 

Chandramohan told Express that since the action plan period began, as many as 15 old houses were demolished. “The government has given us any funds to remove the mud and debris after demolition. I am using my own money for this. I want my village to be number one when it comes to hygiene,” he said. 
Elsewhere, villagers were seen removing silt from the main drain canal in the village. R Kalyani, a villager, said, “Until recently, this drain was always full of silt and garbage. The water used to flow on to the roads.” 

Responsibility to KCR

Chandramohan claimed that the success of the programme in the village can be explained by the responsibility the villagers fell towards the chief minister. Explaining the many problems they had faced till then, he said, “We had issued many notices to owners of the dilapidated houses. One of the owners was stubborn and refused to budge. We told him we would bring it down within three days and also collect the expenses from him. Then he agreed.”

Balanarsiah Goud, one of the villagers whose house was demolished, said. “I am staying in a rented house now. I was never happy with how my house looked. I am happy that the plot on which it stood is now empty. I only hope the government provides me with financial support to build a double bedroom house here.”

Gajwel Development Authority Special Officer P Muthyam Reddy said the action plan had taken the form of a movement in the region. He said that in many villages, dangerous electricity poles were being replaced. “We are collecting information on the construction of underground drains, community halls and classrooms in schools. I hope that in another 10 days, all villages in Gajwel segment are clean,” he said. 

