Home States Telangana

CAG urges Telangana government to augment resources or curtail capital expenditure

There is an impending danger of the State government spending less on capital expenditure in the coming years to repay debts.

Published: 24th September 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Comptroller and Auditor General of India building for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  There is an impending danger of the State government spending less on capital expenditure in the coming years to repay debts. “The State needs to augment its resources or would be forced to curtail its capital expenditure to meet the increasing debt repayment burden over the next seven years,” the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) recommended to the State government in its report on State Finances until March 2018.

The CAG observed that the maturity profile of outstanding stock of public debts as on March 31, 2018 showed that 48 per cent of the total outstanding debt -- Rs 65,740 crore -- was in the maturity bucket of one to seven years and the balance 52 per cent of Rs 70,526 crores from the seventh year onwards.

The outstanding public debt of the State government as of March 31, 2018 was Rs 1,42,918 crore. Apart from servicing the debt, the government is also committed to fund 19 capital intensive irrigation projects that are in various stages of construction. The revised cost of these projects is Rs 1,32,928 crore.

The government needs to mop up more than Rs 1.63 lakh crore over the next seven years to meet its commitments. The government also carries a direct contingent liability for another Rs 41,892 crore by way of guarantees. Thus, the total outstanding commitment of the government in the form of direct and indirect payments turns out to be Rs 2.05 lakh crore. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana government capital expenditure repay debts CAG
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp