CAG urges Telangana government to augment resources or curtail capital expenditure

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is an impending danger of the State government spending less on capital expenditure in the coming years to repay debts. “The State needs to augment its resources or would be forced to curtail its capital expenditure to meet the increasing debt repayment burden over the next seven years,” the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) recommended to the State government in its report on State Finances until March 2018.

The CAG observed that the maturity profile of outstanding stock of public debts as on March 31, 2018 showed that 48 per cent of the total outstanding debt -- Rs 65,740 crore -- was in the maturity bucket of one to seven years and the balance 52 per cent of Rs 70,526 crores from the seventh year onwards.

The outstanding public debt of the State government as of March 31, 2018 was Rs 1,42,918 crore. Apart from servicing the debt, the government is also committed to fund 19 capital intensive irrigation projects that are in various stages of construction. The revised cost of these projects is Rs 1,32,928 crore.

The government needs to mop up more than Rs 1.63 lakh crore over the next seven years to meet its commitments. The government also carries a direct contingent liability for another Rs 41,892 crore by way of guarantees. Thus, the total outstanding commitment of the government in the form of direct and indirect payments turns out to be Rs 2.05 lakh crore.