Day after mishap, KTR orders inspection of entire Metro network

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of a 25-year-old housewife, Mounika, at the Ameerpet Metro Rail Station here on Sunday. The minister, conveying his condolences to the victim’s kin, asked L&T to constitute a team of engineering experts and have the entire Metro Rail network be inspected thoroughly.

The accident occurred when Mounika was taking cover from the rain at the Ameerpet station with her cousin, and a chunk of plaster from the wall collapsed on her head. The minister wanted a thorough probe done so as to maintain the reputation of the Hyderabad Metro for its high quality and safety standards. “The state government has taken a serious view of the accident.

Though it was a freak one, it needs to be taken very seriously and all structures and facilities at stations should be checked so that such unfortunate incidents do not recur,” he said. “I have instructed MD, HMRL to get the matter thoroughly investigated and take required remedial measures,” the minister tweeted.

HMRL managing director NVS Reddy said, “As advised by the minister, I have instructed L&T to provide adequate compensation to the victim’s family. Accordingly, the L&T management held discussions with her family and amicably settled and signed an agreement to pay a compensation of `20 lakh.” Earlier in the day, Congress leader Marri Sashidhar Reddy demanded a probe into the incident and said the government must pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

