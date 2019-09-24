Dharmapuri temple town folks pool in money to take on monkey menace

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

JAGTIAL: People of Dharmapuri temple town are determined to put an end to the monkey menace in their area. They have pooled money to bring in monkey catchers, who would transport the animals and release them into the denser parts of forests in Dharmapuri.

Residents, students, teachers and owners of business establishments have collectively contributed to the ‘monkey menace’ fund. Monkey catchers will be brought in from Vijayawada, as per sources.

Operation ‘monkey catching’ would commence on Wednesday, says Gollapalli Ganesh, a teacher who initiated the fund. The residents of Dharmapuri had, on multiple occasions, approached gram panchayat officials to put an end to the panic caused by monkeys.

Getting no response, they finally came together and decided to take matters into their own hands. As per their initial assessment, around 800 monkeys roam around the temple town. Devotees too are troubled by the animals; they not only steal their belongings but also resort to attacking them.

The temple staff have also donated Rs 10,000 for the monkey menace fund. They have also agreed to provide free accommodation for monkey catchers. They will be paid Rs 300 for every monkey they catch and are expected to stay in the town for at least a month.