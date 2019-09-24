Home States Telangana

KCR, Jagan Mohan Reddy to reduce land acquisition for Godavari diversion to Krishna 

Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at Pragathi Bhavan at 5.30 pm and both the chief ministers began their meeting.

Published: 24th September 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have decided to divert Godavari waters to the Krishna in a way that would require less acquisition of land. Both the chief ministers discussed the diversion of Godavari waters to the Krishna at a four-hour-long one-on-one meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at Pragathi Bhavan at 5.30 pm and both the chief ministers began their meeting. According to an official statement, both the chief ministers discussed various plans to divert Godavari waters to the Krishna. They discussed the alignments as well, in such a way that the diversion route would be beneficial to both states, and involve less land acquisition.

The diverted Godavari water should be utilised for farmers in both states, the chief ministers felt. Both of them decided to adopt a “give-and-take” approach in the diversion of Godavari water. Apart from river linking, the issues pertaining to employees of the Power and Police departments figured in their meeting. The Telangana government is going to recruit 18,000 police personnel very shortly at one go. Once recruited, 4,000 of the 18,000 police personnel would be trained in Andhra Pradesh. 

When Rao made this proposal, Jagan Mohan Reddy responded positively. If all the police personnel were trained at a time, they would be given postings at one go and would be able to discharge duties from the same day.

KCR gets invite to Tirumala

Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, extended an invitation to Rao to participate in the Brahmostavams at Tirumala, scheduled to be held from September 28

