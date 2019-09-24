Khammam court lifts non-bailable warrant against senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Khammam Second Additional Junior Civil Judge on Monday lifted the non-bailable warrant against senior Congress leader G Renuka Chowdhury. Earlier, the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the Congress leader after she had failed to appear before it with regard to a four-year-old cheating case.

On Monday, she appeared before the court and informed it that she could not attend previous hearings owing to miscommunication in the issuance of summons. Taking her statement into account, the court lifted the warrant against her. Later, the court posted the hearing on October 17.