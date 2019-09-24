Home States Telangana

PIL filed in Telangana High Court against land allotment to Sri Sarada Peetham of Visakhapatnam

The decision is completely illegal and no power vested in the government to alienate its property to private individuals for no justifiable reasons. 

Published: 24th September 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 07:38 AM

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A public interest litigation was filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the State government’s decision in allotting two-acre of prime land, vide GO 71 on June 22, at Kokapet in Ranga Reddy district at a nominal rate of Re 1 per acre to the Sri Sarada Peetham of Visakhapatnam. Petitioner Ch Veera Chary, a social activist from Secunderabad, submitted that the government has not given any reason as to why such a valuable land is being given to a private person.

The decision is completely illegal and no power vested in the government to alienate its property to private individuals for no justifiable reasons. If the government wants to allot lands for religious purposes it could have allotted the same to other temples owned and controlled by the State government, he added. Revenue secretary, HMDA managing director,  Ranga Reddy district collector and G Kameswara Sarma, of  Sri Sarada Peetham, were named as the respondents.

It may be recalled that the petitioner has recently filed another PIL questioning the state government’s decision in executing a registered sale deed for transfer of land admeasuring 2.3 acres at Gundlapally village in Yadadri in favour of Jeeyar Integrated Vedic Academy (JIVA), for  Rs 16.5 lakh as against the market value of more than Rs 12 crore. The matter will come up for hearing on September 25.

