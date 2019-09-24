Home States Telangana

Research delves into citizens’ letters to AIMIM

 It is common knowledge that AIMIM holds “durbars” at it party headquarters Darrusalam for those who wish to approach its MLAs or MPs.

Published: 24th September 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi taking stock of the restoration works at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad (File Photo |EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is common knowledge that AIMIM holds “durbars” at its party headquarters Darrusalam for those who wish to approach its MLAs or MPs. The issues that the constituents bring forward to their representatives from the party are usually relayed through letters. A recent study has studied these letters to ascertain the kind of issues brought up in them, and how the are solved.

The study, titled “Mediating Muslim citizenship? AIMIM and its letters” by city-based A Suneetha and M A Moid and published in Contemporary South Asia found that the 1,000 letters they studied between 2010 and 2011 were “secular” requests pertaining to documentation, household economy, health, employment and living standards. 

Breaking down the demographics, the study said that individuals who came with the requests were mostly Muslims, “but there were many Hindus too”.” Muslim engineering students came to seek a reduction in tuition fees. The lower middle class, poor Muslims and non-Muslims sought reimbursement of health expenditure,” said the researchers.

These complaints, the researchers said, indicated limited entitlements that a State provided such as “scholarships, housing sites, health care expenses’ and so on. “ They (the requests) also relate to battles against bureaucratic high handedness, arbitrariness, delay, corruption as well as bias and prejudice that these two processes are ridden with,” the paper said.

Visitors to the party office reiterated that these letters asserted weight in government offices. However, for these requests to bear results, party workers and elected representatives had to keep pursuing them diligently, with constant cajoling, warnings and threats of protests and so on, the research added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIMIM Darrusalam MLA Mediating Muslim citizenship
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp