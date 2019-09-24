Telangana Education Department's initial probe finds Raj Bhavan Government School headmaster guilty

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A preliminary investigation by Education Department into the alleged incident of ‘academically weak’ students being rusticated from the Raj Bhavan Government School revealed that as many as 26 students of Class 9 were, in fact, shown the door by the school headmaster. The headmaster issued transfer certificates to these students fearing that the overall result of the school would take a hit if they fared poorly in the SSC examination. He is liable for punishment in the form of either a suspension or transfer, according to sources.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed with the State Human Rights Commission seeking its intervention in the matter by child rights body Balala Hakula Sangham here on Monday. Claiming that the incident was in gross violation of child rights, BHS has urged the SHRC to seek an explanation from the District Education Officer (DEO) regarding the matter.

BHS president Achyuta Rao said that not only did the headmaster violate the students’ fundamental right to education, but he also put them under severe mental distress by branding them as ‘academically weak’. “Instead of expelling these students, the school should have provided them with additional help in the form of extra classes. All students who have been rusticated must be taken back into the school and action should be initiated against the headmaster,” he demanded.

District Education Officer (DEO), Hyderabad, B Venkatanarassama confirmed that the students were forcibly removed from the school and has found headmaster Suman K guilty. “We are conducting the enquiry and also getting in touch with parents to seek their opinion. If they want to enrol their children at Raj Bhavan School, we will initiate the required action for it,” she said. Once the enquiry is completed, the report will be sent to the Regional Joint Director. “For starters, a show-cause notice will be sent to K Suman,” said the DEO.

Though the incident has been severely condemned, several government school teachers alleged that it was a result of increased pressure from the State government in ensuring that SSC results of government schools were as good as their private counterparts.

The DEO, however, refuted the allegation and said that there was no pressure from the government.”We are just trying to ensure that all students who enrol in our school pass the examination. The has been consistently performing well in the SSC examination—from 70 per cent pass percentage it jumped to 90 per cent last year. “The school has been performing well, so there is no question of pressure,” she added.