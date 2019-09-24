Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court pulls up cops for ‘illegal detention’ of two persons

A doctors’ team submitted a report stating that the injuries were caused recently.

Published: 24th September 2019 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Expressing displeasure with the police for illegal detention of two persons on charges of theft and using third-degree methods, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday pulled up the police and prison authorities for causing serious injuries to the two detainees. The bench directed the Cyberabad police commissioner to probe into the FIRs registered against the detainees within two weeks and to submit a detailed report regarding the alleged illegal detention, action taken against the police responsible for causing injuries.

The bench was passing this order in a habeas corpus petition filed by the wives of the detainees Syed Sohail and Syed Mohammed, who was presently detained in Chanchalguda prison, seeking direction to police to produce the two detainees before the court. Pursuant to earlier direction, the Rayadurgam police produced the two detainees before the court. After noticing injuries on them the bench called them to their chambers for examination.

A doctors’ team submitted a report stating that the injuries were caused recently. When the case hearing resumed, the bench pulled up the police and prison officials for their behaviour towards the two detainees. The bench concluded that the detainees suffered third-degree injuries at the hands of police. The bench directed the Cyberabad police commissioner to probe into the issue and submit a report within two weeks and adjourned the case hearing.

TAGS
third-degree Telangana High Court Cyberabad police
