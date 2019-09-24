TRS working president KTR sure of Huzurnagar Assembly byelections win

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said he was sure of a TRS victory in the upcoming byelections to Huzurnagar Assembly segment. Rama Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy were in Nalgonda segment to meet with party workers. It may be recalled that former Congress Huzurnagar MLA N Uttam Kumar Reddy had resigned after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Nalgonda. Reddy has proposed his wife Padmavathi’s name as the Congress’ candidate.

Addressing the crowd, Rama Rao said, “The people of Huzurnagar are vexed with the Congress party. They are sure of voting for our candidate S Saidi Reddy.” Rama Rao said the TRS government had done a lot for the people. “We reorganised the districts and gram panchayats for the people’s convenience. We are implementing all the promises we made before the elections. In fact, some of the welfare schemes are programmes we are implementing were not even in our manifesto,” he said.

The TRS working president said the government had sanctioned medical colleges each in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts and took credit for the newly-established AIIMS in Bibinagar. “We have brought pure and safe drinking water to Nalgonda, which was affected with fluorosis earlier, through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme,” he added.

Rama Rao asked the voters to “teach Congress and BJP a lesson”. He recalled that a few years ago, just before an election, police had found a considerable amount of cash in a burning car belonging to Uttam Kumar Reddy. “Please case you vote for a local candidate (Saidi Reddy),” he told them.

On Municipalities Act

Speaking on the newly-passed Telangana Municipalities Bill, Rama Rao said it would be implemented across all municipalities soon. Listing out the salient features of the Bill, he said, “Now, there is no need to take permissions to construct buildings in plots smaller than 75 square yards. People with larger plots can apply for permissions online. If the application has problems, it will be rejected in a week. If it isn’t processed even in 21 days, the permission is granted automatically. Property tax collected by municipal authorities will be Rs 100 per annum.”