TTD takes slew of decisions in the first meet, to build Balaji reservoir

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The first meeting of the newly constituted Tirumala Trust Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board took a slew of decisions including construction of a reservoir in Tirumala as a permanent measure to meet the drinking water needs of the temple town, cut in the funds allocated to the replica temple at Amaravati and re-designing the development of proposed Avilala tank development project. The TTD Trust Board decided to divert funds allocated to the replica temple construction and Avilala tank for the development of Tirumala, more particularly for the construction of the reservoir.

Soon after the swearing-in of the newly nominated trust board members, the first meeting of the 50th Trust Board of TTD was held at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala. Speaking to the media, Subba Reddy said the Board gave its nod for building the Balaji reservoir in Tirupati to meet the drinking water needs of the hill shrine. “The Board unanimously decided to take up Balaji reservoir on priority. I had personally visited some places in Tirupati for the reservoir and proposed some places for constructing the reservoir with one tmc water capacity. The estimated costs will be taken up at the next meeting,’’ he said.

Reddy said they have decided to re-design the Avilala tank development project so that it suits the needs of the locals of Tirupati. Similarly, the Board had decided to downsize the cost on the replica of Tirumala temple in Amaravati capital region from the proposed Rs 150 crore to Rs 36 crore.

“We have decided not to go for construction of Gali Gopurams, Kalyanamandapams and other structures except for the replica of Tirumala temple as the Amaravati capital city itself is not ready. Instead, the funds allocated for the project will be diverted to the construction of the Balaji reservoir,’’ he said.Not just the funds from the replica temple, the TTD proposed cutting down the Avilala tank beautification project and utilise the funds for Tirumala development.