Asaduddin Owaisi meets Tabrez Ansari’s family, offers all assistance

The meeting reportedly lasted for 45 minutes, during which Owaisi urged them to have faith in the court. He also asked the family members not to conduct any agitation or protest for now.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | Facebook/Asaduddin Owaisi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi met the family members of mob lynching victim Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand on Tuesday and assured them of all help. Owaisi had reached Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand, on Monday night and invited the family members of Ansari. Ansari’s widow Aaishta Parveen and uncle Mohammad Masroor Alam accepted the invitation and travelled from Saraikela to meet Owaisi at a city hotel.

The meeting reportedly lasted for 45 minutes, during which Owaisi urged them to have faith in the court. He also asked the family members not to conduct any agitation or protest for now.

On the night of June 17, villagers of Dhatkidih of Saraikela district had caught Ansari suspecting him of being a thief. He was later tied to a pole and beaten up, and on the next day, he was handed over to the police. The police had sent him to jail where he died, after which the family alleged that Tabrez had died as a result of beating up of the people. Earlier this month, the police dropped murder charges against all 13 accused in the case.

AIMIM  on TikTok

AIMIM recently became the first political party to have an official verified account on TikTok. The party plans to reach out to young internet users through the social media app where users can add dialogues/music in the background and create short videos to play over it. AIMIM’s official TikTok account has more than 7,000 followers and over 60,000 likes on its close to 75 videos. One of the video clips on its account shows Owaisi appealing to his constituents to come to the party office, ‘Darussalam’.

