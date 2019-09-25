Centre takes cognizance Ameerpet metro station accident, initiates inquiry into freak mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A statutory enquiry by Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, was initiated on Tuesday after a portion of the wall at Ameerpet metro station fell on a 24-year-old woman, killing her on Sunday.

NVS Reddy, MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, said, “JK Garg of CMRS inspected the accident site at Ameerpet station on Tuesday along with Dy CMRS Ram Meher and the engineers concerned of HMRL and L&TMRHL. This is a preliminary inspection. The further probe will be undertaken in due course of time and the required engineering tests will be done under the supervision of IIT, Hyderabad. A public hearing will be held by CMRS at Metro Rail Bhavan on October 3.”

On Sunday, in what has been called a freak accident by HMRL, a 26-year-old woman, K. Mounika, succumbed to her injuries after a chunk of wall fell on her while she was taking refuge from the rain under the Ameerpet station along with her cousin. KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development had also ordered a thorough investigation while offering his condolences. The family of the victim has been offered a compensation of Rs 20 lakh.