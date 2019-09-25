Home States Telangana

Centre takes cognizance Ameerpet metro station accident, initiates inquiry into freak mishap

KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development had also ordered a thorough investigation while offering his condolences.

Published: 25th September 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Ameerpet Metro station

A woman died as a part of the wall collapsed on her/

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A statutory enquiry by Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, was initiated on Tuesday after a portion of the wall at Ameerpet metro station fell on a 24-year-old woman, killing her on Sunday.

NVS Reddy, MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, said, “JK Garg of CMRS inspected the accident site at Ameerpet station on Tuesday along with Dy CMRS Ram Meher and the engineers concerned of HMRL and L&TMRHL. This is a preliminary inspection. The further probe will be undertaken in due course of time and the required engineering tests will be done under the supervision of IIT, Hyderabad. A public hearing will be held by CMRS at Metro Rail Bhavan on October 3.”

On Sunday, in what has been called a freak accident by HMRL, a 26-year-old woman, K. Mounika, succumbed to her injuries after a chunk of wall fell on her while she was taking refuge from the rain under the Ameerpet station along with her cousin. KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development had also ordered a thorough investigation while offering his condolences. The family of the victim has been offered a compensation of Rs 20 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety CMRS Ministry of Civil Aviation Government of India Metro Rail Bhavan HMRL
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp