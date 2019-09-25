Home States Telangana

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urges CM KCR to order reverse tendering of irrigation projects

According to him, the government should constitute Judiciary Committee on the lines of AP to monitor the reverse tendering so that there is more transparency in the entire process.

Published: 25th September 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to follow in the footsteps of his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and order reverse tendering for all the irrigation projects in the State.

Speaking to the media at the Assembly media hall here on Tuesday, Vikramarka stated that through reverse tendering the AP government has saved Rs 780 crore as the MEIL quoted 12.6 per cent less than the previous contractor, Navayuga Engineering Company Limited.

“KCR should also order reverse tendering so that a lot of public money can be saved. If 12.6 per cent of the project cost is reduced, the State will save about Rs 28,000 crore. And if reverse tendering is done in Mission Bhagiratha too, another Rs 6,000 crore could be saved,” he said.

According to him, the government should constitute the Judiciary Committee on the lines of AP to monitor the reverse tendering so that there is more transparency in the entire process.

“If KCR is sincere, he should order reverse tendering. Already, the State is in financial crisis. If reverse tendering is done it could save a lot of money,” he suggested.

