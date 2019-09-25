Home States Telangana

Freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy's legal heirs file PIL to stop censorship to Syeraa Narasimha Reddy

The matter will come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Published: 25th September 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doravari Dastagiri Reddy and others, who claim to be family members or legal heirs of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, on Tuesday filed a petition in Telangana High Court seeking direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not to issue censor certificate to the biopic “Syeraa Narasimha Reddy”, starring Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachhan, until obtaining the consent of the legal heirs with preview of the entire feature film. The film is scheduled for worldwide release on October 2.

The petitioners who are residents from Uyyalawada area in Kurnool district of AP, in their affidavit, submitted that all the 22 persons who are the legal heirs of late Narasimha Reddy have met film producer and actor Ram Charan at the latter’s residence in the city on August 20 last year, and the latter had orally promised them to provide all regal (royalty) claim for use of their family history, house and other articles for the film, before theatrical trailer.

In March this year, the producer had called all the legal heirs to his residence and gave Rs 25,000 towards travel expenses, and believing the words of producer and film unit they have signed bond paper for getting a rightful claim as decided by the producer orally that it will be 10 per cent of the cost of the film. Later, the producer and others concerned have refused to meet them when approached, and were sent out with the help of police and were threatened with dire consequences if they come again in future. The matter will come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doravari Dastagiri Reddy Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy Central Board of Film Certification Syeraa Narasimha Reddy Amitabh Bachhan
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp