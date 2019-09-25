Freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy's legal heirs file PIL to stop censorship to Syeraa Narasimha Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doravari Dastagiri Reddy and others, who claim to be family members or legal heirs of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, on Tuesday filed a petition in Telangana High Court seeking direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not to issue censor certificate to the biopic “Syeraa Narasimha Reddy”, starring Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachhan, until obtaining the consent of the legal heirs with preview of the entire feature film. The film is scheduled for worldwide release on October 2.

The petitioners who are residents from Uyyalawada area in Kurnool district of AP, in their affidavit, submitted that all the 22 persons who are the legal heirs of late Narasimha Reddy have met film producer and actor Ram Charan at the latter’s residence in the city on August 20 last year, and the latter had orally promised them to provide all regal (royalty) claim for use of their family history, house and other articles for the film, before theatrical trailer.

In March this year, the producer had called all the legal heirs to his residence and gave Rs 25,000 towards travel expenses, and believing the words of producer and film unit they have signed bond paper for getting a rightful claim as decided by the producer orally that it will be 10 per cent of the cost of the film. Later, the producer and others concerned have refused to meet them when approached, and were sent out with the help of police and were threatened with dire consequences if they come again in future. The matter will come up for hearing on Wednesday.