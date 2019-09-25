Home States Telangana

Hyderabadis to get money from Yahoo due to security breach?

In August 2013, malicious actors were able to gain access to Yahoo’s user database, and take records from all existing Yahoo accounts.

Published: 25th September 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image: Courtesy to Yahoo.com

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Since the beginning of September, many Hyderabadis have been waking up to a rude shock in the form of an email from Yahoo, wherein they were intimated that their accounts could have been compromised between 2012 and 2016. The email, titled ‘Yahoo Security Breach Proposed Settlement’, which this reporter also received, said that ‘victims’ are liable to compensation.

The monetary compensation comes after a class action settlement was proposed in response to litigation against Yahoo! Inc and Aabaco Small Business, in connection with data breaches that the company faced from 2012 to 2016. The breaches — which range from gaining access to records such as names and telephone numbers to getting into the accounts — affected all the approximately-three billion Yahoo users.

In August 2013, malicious actors were able to gain access to Yahoo’s user database, and take records from all existing Yahoo accounts. So, when it came to the fore that only those from Israel and the United States would be receiving the settlement money, many from the city were irked.

Akshay Kumar, a social activist from Rikab Gunj, who also received the email from Yahoo, said, “We trusted Yahoo and our data was compromised, and now, Yahoo is paying a few dollars only to the victims in the United States and Israel. This, despite having billions of users all over the world. This is because India does not have any strict provisions or jurisdiction for data protection when compared to the US or Israel.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yahoo Security Breach Proposed Settlement Yahoo Aabaco Small Business
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp