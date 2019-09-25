KTR reviews development works of GHMC, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao reviewed developmental activities within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at the former’s head office on Tuesday. KTR told GHMC officials to give priority to sanitation and roads in the city.

Rama Rao told them they needed to find ways to rectify loopholes in internal mechanisms so as to strengthen their finances.

“In addition to ongoing development works, priority has to be given to expansion of roads, providing amenities,” he said. He also asked the officials to acquire government land, wherever required, for bus bays.

Meanwhile, he told HMDA officials to focus on completing ongoing works. He asked them to speed up the process of land pooling, which would be a major source of revenue for HMDA. He also discussed on the Pharma city peripheral plan, Regional Ring Road, and infrastructure in double bedroom localities.

On the proposed Railway terminals of Cherlapally and Vattinagulapally, he directed officials to procure lands.