Mother, grandparents convicted of assaulting 18-month-old toddler

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Setting precedence, a woman was convicted by the XIX MM court, Malkajgiri for flinging and beating her 18-month-old baby which gave the toddler a severe head injury. The mother, Jaya, who has been convicted to spend one year in jail, was found assaulting the child publicly, while in an inebriated condition in Kushaiguda back in 2016.

According to officials, the offender, who was 20-year-old at the time of the incident, along with her father Anjaiah and mother Laxmi was found near the Radhika x-road on December 1, 2016 creating a nuisance. The woman was in such an inebriated condition that she hit the toddler onto the ground causing severe injury on the toddler’s head. The child was then shifted to a state home at Ameerpet. During the course of the investigation, it was found that the mother was habituated in hitting the child and the child’s grandparents were also complicit in the same.

The court has convicted the mother for one year in jail, Meanwhile, the grandparents have also been convicted for a period of three months.