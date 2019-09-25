Police need to be given training on criminal laws: Justice Chelameshwar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing the need to train policemen thoroughly in criminal laws for delivering justice, retired Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameshwar suggested that the police force, along with physical training, should be given proper training on criminal laws.

Delivering the second oration on the occasion of birth centenary of Prof S Venugopal Rao on ‘Administration of criminal justice system: Current scenario’, organised by Prof S Venugopal Rao Memorial Charitable Trust, at ASCI here on Tuesday, Justice Chelameshwar stated that “it has been found that in our country a policeman is given some basic training and sent for a crash course on CRPC and investigation skills, but never given proper training on criminal laws”.

“In police training academy, more stress is given on physical training rather than equipping them with the knowledge of criminal laws,” he observed.

According to him, the criminal justice system has three parts — investigation, prosecution and judiciary, and if there is no coordination among them, justice cannot be delivered. He stated that to take a case to its logical conclusion, an investigator has to work under the guidance of the public prosecutor, but unfortunately in most of the cases, this does not happen.

“At no stage audit of investigator or prosecution is done to know whether the case is moving in the right direction. Whether sufficient material is available to get the accused convicted,” he said.

Commenting on the functioning of the CBI, Justice Chelameshwar stated that the State seeks a CBI probe when the victims or their families express doubt on the credibility of the local police, but CBI too works under Centre and the ruling party too could influence the investigation. “Is CBI a superior force to hand over cases to it as most of the officials working in it are deputed from State police. Hence, stating that they are better than local police is debatable. They also face political interference,” he said.