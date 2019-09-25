Home States Telangana

Telangana Health Minister Etala Rajendar meets doctors, vows to address issues

In what is being hailed as a one-of-a-kind meeting, Health Minister Etala Rajendar held a meeting with doctors from different government hospitals at Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday.

Published: 25th September 2019 05:15 AM

Telangana health minister E Rajender. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what is being hailed as a one-of-a-kind meeting, Health Minister Etala Rajendar held a meeting with doctors from different government hospitals at Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the minister directly addressed the concerns of doctors. He also received feedback from doctors and students alike and promised that he would look into all the issues.

“Telangana is emerging as a big name in medical education and health industry. The goal of the government is to provide treatment for all through government hospitals,” he said.

The minister also received feedback regarding nine hospitals affiliated to Osmania Hospital, and said, “Proper stationing of cleaning and security staff will be guaranteed. We will also increase the number of doctors and nurses to tackle the increasing crowd of patients.”

