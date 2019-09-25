Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court dismisses PIL seeking probe into former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao’s death

The court has confidence in the efficiency and ability of the Telangana police in dealing with the present case, the bench said and dismissed the PIL.

Published: 25th September 2019

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed the PIL filed seeking a court-monitored CBI enquiry into the death of former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao in the city on September 16 this year.

It would be a family member or a close relative who would be aggrieved by the death of a person, but in the present case, the petitioner was neither of them. Besides, no public interest involved in the present PIL, the bench observed.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, dismissed the PIL moved in the form of lunch motion by Anil Kumar Borrugadda, a resident of Guntur in AP state, who alleged that there was a deep conspiracy behind the death of Kodela. The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the Telangana police which has taken up the investigation into the said death incident was not heading in a proper manner and urged the court to direct the police to submit a report to this effect.

Intervening, the bench asked the counsel in what way the petitioner was related to this issue. While declining the petitioner’s plea to call for a report from the police on the case investigation, the bench reminded that the Supreme Court has time and again directed the courts not to interfere in the cases when the investigations under progress.

The court has confidence in the efficiency and ability of the Telangana police in dealing with the present case, the bench said and dismissed the PIL.

