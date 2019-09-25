Home States Telangana

Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha releases Bathukamma Sambaralu poster

Jagruthi will organise  Bathukamma Sambaralu  this year from September 28 to October 6.

Published: 25th September 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha

TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha releases the Bathukamma Sambaralu-2019 poster at TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha released the Bathukamma Sambaralu-2019 poster here on Tuesday. Like every year, this year as well, the Telangana Jagruthi plans to organise the Bathukamma festival in a grand way not just across the State, but also in several countries.

After launching the poster, addressing the Telangana Jagruthi district convenors, Kavitha said that Bathukamma promotes values and adds spiritual significance in the lives of people. “Our organisation has spread across the globe in a very short time. Like every year, we will also celebrate the Bathukamma festival in Mumbai, and also in countries such as the USA, Australia, UK, Europe, Qatar, Oman, United Arab Emirates and in many other Middle East countries,” Kavitha said.

Jagruthi will organise  Bathukamma Sambaralu this year from September 28 to October 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Jagruthi Kalvakuntla Kavitha Bathukamma Sambaralu-2019 Bathukamma festival
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp