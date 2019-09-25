Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha releases Bathukamma Sambaralu poster

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha released the Bathukamma Sambaralu-2019 poster here on Tuesday. Like every year, this year as well, the Telangana Jagruthi plans to organise the Bathukamma festival in a grand way not just across the State, but also in several countries.

After launching the poster, addressing the Telangana Jagruthi district convenors, Kavitha said that Bathukamma promotes values and adds spiritual significance in the lives of people. “Our organisation has spread across the globe in a very short time. Like every year, we will also celebrate the Bathukamma festival in Mumbai, and also in countries such as the USA, Australia, UK, Europe, Qatar, Oman, United Arab Emirates and in many other Middle East countries,” Kavitha said.

Jagruthi will organise Bathukamma Sambaralu this year from September 28 to October 6.