TRS gears up for Huzurnagar bypoll, municipal elections

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS is gearing up for the ensuing Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll and also for the municipal elections. On Monday, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appointed party general secretary and whip in the State Legislative Council Palla Rajeshwar Reddy as the party’s in-charge of Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll.

Rao instructed Rajeshwar Reddy to stay in Huzurnagar and coordinate with leaders from Suryapet district. Rajeshwar Reddy will camp in Huzurnagar to implement the party’s poll strategy. Rao also instructed that all the ministers, MPs and MLAs, MLCs, party general secretaries and other leaders, except those from Suryapet district, must get ready for the forthcoming municipal polls and advised them to coordinate with the local party leaders in their respective districts.

TRS is ahead of other parties in the election campaign and it was the first party to announce its candidate when Chandrasekhar Rao handed over the B-form to S Saidi Reddy.Though PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy won thrice from Huzurnagar Assembly segment in 2009, 2014 and in 2018 Assembly elections, the TRS is confident of winning from Huzurnagar for the first time in the bypoll.

The reason is that Uttam Kumar Reddy’s winning margin has steadily declined in the last three polls. In 2009, Uttam Kumar Reddy won with a majority of over 29,000 votes majority. However, his victory margin dropped to over 23,000 votes in the 2014 elections and it further reduced to just 7,466 in 2018. “It is an indication that Uttam is losing grip there,” a TRS leader said.

Second bypoll

This is the second bypoll in the history of Huzurnagar Assembly segment. The first bypoll was held in 1952. From 1952 to 1972, PDF candidates won in the first four elections. The Congress candidates won in two elections in 1962 and 1967 polls and independent candidate Jithender Reddy won in 1972. After that, Huzurnagar disappeared in the reorganisation of Assembly segments and was merged with Kodad. The Huzurnagar Assembly segment was again formed in 2009. TRS is determined to capture Huzurnagar this time and working president KT Rama Rao visited Nalgonda on Monday.

The pink party is banking on the popularity and success of Rythu Bandhu and Aasara schemes. Besides, TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy is also focusing on the irrigation sector. Saidi Reddy identified that the segment required 12 lift irrigation schemes from Mahankali Gudem to Dondapadu. He assured the voters that the TRS would sanction these schemes.

Typically, Huzurnagar is similar to Jaggayyapet Assembly segment in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. People from Muktyala in Krishna district and people in Dondapadu village in Huzurnagar segment have close relations.

AP politics too will influence the outcome of Huzurnagar, especially in the wake of cordial relations between the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Interestingly, all three major political parties have decided to field Reddys in the segment.