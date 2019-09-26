10 passengers injured as private bus overturns on Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Ten passengers were left injured as a private bus overturned on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway at Durajpally village of Suryapeta mandal in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to police, Divakar travels Bus (AP02 TC 7695), which was coming from Vizag to Hyderabad overturned at Durajpally. At the time of the incident, 50 passengers were on the bus.

About ten passengers sustained injuries, three of whom are critical. They were shifted to Suryapet area hospital.

Police suspect that the driver could have fallen asleep out of fatigue, leading to the accident.

Suryapet rural police have registered a case.