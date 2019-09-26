Home States Telangana

Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll seems foregone dream for BJP

The BJP’s likely candidate Srikala Reddy does not stand any chance of winning the seat as she is not a popular leader and the party too has no presence in the constituency.

Published: 26th September 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP

Telangana BJP (File Photo | EPS, R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the BJP is making tall claims about its steady growth and the Modi factor working in the State, and how it would help them in the upcoming Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll, the ground reality is that the party hardly has any presence in the constituency.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, BJP candidate Bobba Bhagya Reddy managed to get just 1,555 votes, a meagre 0.80 per cent of the total votes polled.  In the Lok Sabha elections too, the BJP candidate secured just 3,000 votes in the constituency, which is an indication that the saffron party lacks presence or support in the region.

In Huzurnagar constituency, there are a total of 2,05,605 voters — 1,02,126 male and 1,03,471 female. In the 2018 Assembly elections, Huzurnagar recorded a 85.96 per cent voter turnout. Congress candidate N Uttam Kumar Reddy polled 92,996 votes, while his nearest rival S Saidi Reddy of the TRS polled 85,530 votes. Going by the present trend prevailing in Huzurnagar, the main tussle is likely to be between Congress candidate Padmavathi Reddy and Saidi Reddy of the TRS.

The BJP’s likely candidate Srikala Reddy does not stand any chance of winning the seat as she is not a popular leader and the party too has no presence in the constituency.

The party hardly has 12,000 members in the constituency, which is not good enough to take on the strong candidates of the Congress and TRS. Srikala Reddy, though, appears confident and claims that if the party gives her an opportunity, she is capable of springing a surprise and winning the seat.

“I am sure that the people will vote for me as they have a lot of confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uttam (Kumar Reddy) has done nothing for the constituency. If I am elected, I will try to bring Central schemes to the constituency,” she stated.

Political observers feel that the BJP improving from its 0.80 percentage vote share to defeat Congress, which polled 47.82 per cent in the last elections, is next to impossible. While the Congress is making an all-out effort to retain the seat, the ruling TRS is using all its might to snatch the seat from the grand old party.  

In such a scenario, dependence on Modi’s popularity and the Central schemes does not seem to be working for the BJP. The saffron party leaders are hoping for results similar to the ones they managed in the Lok Sabha polls when they won four seats.

“We are going to spring a surprise in Huzurnagar. People have a lot of faith in Modi. They showed it in the Parliamentary polls. They will do the same in the bypoll too,” BJP state unit chief K Laxman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi factor BJP Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll Bobba Bhagya Reddy S Saidi Reddy TRS Congress candidate Uttam Kumar Reddy K Laxman
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp