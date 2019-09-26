Owaisi slams ‘illiterate’ Trump over ‘Father of India’ remark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday described US President Donald Trump as ‘illiterate’ for calling PM Narendra Modi the ‘Father of India’ and said that he insulted the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, the Hyderabad MP said, “Trump called Modi the Father of the Nation. He is ‘jahil’, he is ignorant and he does not know anything about Mahatma Gandhi.”

“He has no knowledge of India’s past. One should understand Narendra Modi cannot be the father of

the nation because you cannot compare Gandhi and Modi. Gandhi made numerous sacrifices for this nation, he earned it,” the AIMIM chief added.

To contest in Jharkhand polls

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced that his party would contest the Jharkhand Assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year. Owaisi, while addressing his maiden rally in Ranchi, said that the AIMIM “will unite Muslims, Christians, tribals and other secular-minded people.”