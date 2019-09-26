Home States Telangana

Suspended Keshampet tahsildar amassed property worth Rs 5 crore?

The previous day, ACB officials had found out out two of the couple’s benamis — B Nagamani of Hayatnagar and V Hussain Nai of Kapooria Thanda in Nalgonda district.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: V Lavanya, the suspended Keshampet tahsildar, and her husband N Venkateswarlu, a suspended superintendent in the municipal administration office, who had amassed illegal properties, were found to have invested in several benami businesses. The couple is accused of having illegal assets worth Rs 1.33 crore.

The previous day, ACB officials had found out out two of the couple’s benamis — B Nagamani of Hayatnagar and V Hussain Nai of Kapooria Thanda in Nalgonda district. They are expected to be charged under the Benami Act.

“The properties are yet to be analysed but the suspect they own illegal assets worth over Rs 5 crore. As of now, we have ascertained details regarding Rs 2 crore,” sources said. Also, ACB officials are likely to question the couple with regard to Benami investments. While Naik is still in jail, Lavanya was shifted to judicial remand following her arrest in the latest case.    

