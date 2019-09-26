Telangana High Court asks petitioner to delete Amitabh Bachchan’s name from respondents’ list in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the petitioners’ concerned to delete the name of actor Amitabh Bachhan from the list of respondents in their petition filed against release of film ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ starring Chiranjeevi which is scheduled for release on Oct 2. “In what way Amitabh Bachhan is related to the case? No allegations were made even in the petition,” the court pointed out.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was dealing with the petition filed by Doravari Dastagiri Reddy and others, who claimed themselves to be legal heirs of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

The petitioners who belong to Uyyalawada in Kurnool district, urged the court to issue direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not to issue censor certificate to the film till they get consent from the legal heirs. They alleged that the film producer Ram Charan and the film unit have promised them to pay royalty for using their family history, house and other articles for the biopic film, but did not before releasing the trailer.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the movie makers, told the court that the legal heirs cannot claim proprietary rights over the history of freedom fighters since their life histories were available in public domain. After perusing the contents of the affidavit, the judge directed the counsel to remove his name from list of respondents and posted the matter to Thursday for further hearing.