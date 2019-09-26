Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court asks petitioner to delete Amitabh Bachchan’s name from respondents’ list in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy case

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was dealing with the petition filed by Doravari Dastagiri Reddy and others, who claimed themselves to be  legal heirs of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

Published: 26th September 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the petitioners’ concerned to delete the name of actor Amitabh Bachhan from the list of respondents in their petition filed against release of  film ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ starring Chiranjeevi which is scheduled for release on Oct 2. “In what way Amitabh Bachhan is related to the case? No allegations were made even in the petition,” the court pointed out.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was dealing with the petition filed by Doravari Dastagiri Reddy and others, who claimed themselves to be  legal heirs of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

The petitioners who belong to Uyyalawada in Kurnool district, urged the court to issue direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not to issue censor certificate to the film till they get consent from the legal heirs. They alleged that the film producer Ram Charan and the film unit have promised them to pay royalty for using their family history, house and other articles for the biopic film, but did not before releasing the trailer.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the movie makers, told the court that the legal heirs cannot claim proprietary rights over the history of freedom fighters since their life histories were available in public domain. After perusing the contents of the affidavit, the judge directed the counsel to remove his name from list of respondents and posted the matter to Thursday for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Amitabh Bachhan Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Chiranjeevi Central Board of Film Certification Ram Charan
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp