Home States Telangana

Telangana to promote ‘Neera’ as State’s traditional drink

The State government has come up with a Neera policy and the first Neera parlour will be set up near Tank Bund in Hyderabad in a couple of months.

Published: 26th September 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has come up with a Neera policy and the first Neera parlour will be set up near Tank Bund in Hyderabad in a couple of months.

Making the announcement during a press meet here on Wednesday, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said the State government and Tourism Department would promote Neera as the State’s traditional drink. Neera, or palm nectar, is a sweet, translucent sap extracted from the inflorescence of various species of toddy palms and used as a drink. The Neera parlour will be on the lines of multinational chain stores and at a later stage, will be extended to all districts.

The raw material for the drink would be collected from Bhongir, Aleru, Medak, Mahbubnagar and other places. Details of collection, processing and pricing will be revealed later, he said.The minister said that Neera, which used to be a traditional drink, has become a “cheap” drink over the years. The government is enhancing not only the dignity of the workers associated with tapping but also promoting the drink considering public health, he said.

The licenses for such stalls will be issued only to members of the Goud community. This was part of the election manifesto and the government has fulfilled the same, he said. At present, Neera as a drink is available in Kerala, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and also in countries like Indonesia, Sri Lanka and  Cambodia.

Liquor licences to be renewed for just a month

The government on Wednesday decided to extend licences for A4 shops by a period of one month. The existing licences were to expire on September 30 and owing to apprehensions among liquor dealers, there has been a shortage of liquor across the State. On an extension of licences up to October 31, dealers are required to pay proportionate annual retail shop excise tax for one month and also retail shop excise turnover tax at eight per cent plus applicable VAT thereon. Commissioner Somesh Kumar issued the orders on Wednesday

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana government Neera policy Neera Tank Bund Tourism Department V Srinivas Goud
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp