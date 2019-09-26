Tollywood co-producer held for fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 37-year-old, V Anand Babu, co-producer in Tollywood, who duped a number of people on the pretext of doing favours posing as a personal secretary of VVIPs, was arrested by the Hyderabad task force on Wednesday.

Recently, the accused made a call to CV Rao, chairman, Obul Reddy Public School, Jubilee Hills, for arranging a school seat for a student by taking an amount of Rs 65,000. But he could not arrange a school seat. The accused also made a call to a lady posing as a general manager, HDFC Bank and informed her that she was selected for job in the bank and cheated her by taking an amount of Rs 90,000. He made calls to government offices for a recommendation for jobs.