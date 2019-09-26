Torrential rains lash parts of Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/KARIMNAGAR/NIZAMABAD: Heavy spells of rain lashed various parts of Telangana on Wednesday, resulting in the overflowing of a large number of streams and tanks. TS witnessed waterlogging in several areas, leaving citizens stranded inside homes or offices.

In Peddapalli district, the highest rainfall was recorded in Rangampet village at 14.65 cm. In Karimnagar town, water from the drains gushed into the houses in low-lying areas. Many arterial roads were waterlogged with knee-deep water. “We had to shift all of our belongings to the first floor of the house because the ground floor was completely flooded,” said Shanthamma, a resident.

The water level at Lower Manair Dam (LMD) reached 16.611 tmcft as of 6 pm on Wednesday. According to sources, if the heavy inflows continue, the LMD gates may be lifted soon.

Several parts of Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts also received heavy rains. Nizamabad district received an average rainfall of 12.7 mm. The average rainfall in Kamareddy district was pegged at 10 mm.