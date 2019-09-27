Final report on single-use plastics before October 2: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Thursday stated that the Central government was studying the draft report of the expert committee set up to study the various utilities of single-use plastics (SUP) and would submit the final report before October 2.

Speaking after inaugurating a boys’ hostel of the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering Technology (CIPET) here, he stated that the expert committee has submitted its draft report and it is being examined in consultation with the environment ministry.

Gowda also informed that the CIPET centre in Medak would be offering UG/PG and PhD programmes and it would be set up with an estimated cost of `58.32 crore.